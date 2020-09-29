Dr. S. Jaishankar to visit Tokyo on Oct 6

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Tokyo on the 6th of October for bilateral consultations with his Japanese counterpart.The two Ministers are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

During the two day visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the Second India-Australia-Japan-USA Ministerial Meeting.

The Foreign Ministers of all four countries will discuss the post-Covid 19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic.

They will also discuss regional issues and collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific

Dr. Jaishankar will also hold bilateral consultations with the Foreign Ministers of Australia and the US during his visit.