EAM Dr S Jaishankar calls upon international community to press for permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said it is crucial for international community to press for permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan to ensure immediate reduction in violence and protection of civilians. Speaking at the UNSC Debate on UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Dr Jaishankar said intra Afghan talks have not resulted in a reduction of violence in Afghanistan. He said durable peace in the country requires peace within Afghanistan as well as peace around Afghanistan.

Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process. He said any political settlement in Afghanistan must ensure that gains of last two decades are protected and not reversed.

He said for enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately and their supply chains disrupted. He added that those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable.

Dr Jaishankar also said the international community must work towards removal of artificial transit barriers imposed on Afghanistan and ensure full transit rights guaranteed to Afghanistan on bilateral and multilateral transit agreements.

The Minister said India is committed to steadfastly supporting Afghanistan during its transition. He said the development partnership, including over 550 community development projects covering 34 provinces, is aimed at making Afghanistan a self-sustaining nation. Additionally, India has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Afghanistan for building the Shatoot dam, which would provide safe drinking water to the residents of Kabul city.