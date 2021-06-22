EAM Dr S Jaishankar calls upon international community to press for permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan

At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said it is crucial for international community to press for permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan to ensure immediate reduction in violence and protection of civilians. Speaking at the UNSC Debate on UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Dr Jaishankar said intra Afghan talks have not resulted in a reduction of violence in Afghanistan. He said durable peace in the country requires peace within Afghanistan as well as peace around Afghanistan.

Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process. He said any political settlement in Afghanistan must ensure that gains of last two decades are protected and not reversed.

He said for enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately and their supply chains disrupted. He added that those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable.

Dr Jaishankar also said the international community must work towards removal of artificial transit barriers imposed on Afghanistan and ensure full transit rights guaranteed to Afghanistan on bilateral and multilateral transit agreements.

The Minister said India is committed to steadfastly supporting Afghanistan during its transition. He said the development partnership, including over 550 community development projects covering 34 provinces, is aimed at making Afghanistan a self-sustaining nation. Additionally, India has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Afghanistan for building the Shatoot dam, which would provide safe drinking water to the residents of Kabul city.

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

