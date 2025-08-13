E3 Warn Iran of UN Sanctions Re-imposition Unless Talks Resume

France, Germany, and the UK, collectively known as the E3, have once again threatened Iran with the reimposition of the snapback UN sanctions, unless the country resumes negotiations. As per the media reports, in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council, the E3 foreign ministers reiterated their threats of reimposing international sanctions on Iran. They warned to impose sanctions under the tenets of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, unless Tehran resumes talks or asks for a deadline extension.

The letter bears the signatures of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Germany’s Johann Wadephul, and Britain’s David Lammy, and comes two months post the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, following their 12-day war. The Iranian mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi had dismissed the threats, stating that the E3 nations lacked both the capability and the authority, to reimpose said sanctions.