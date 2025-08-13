Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Hints at Possible 3-Way Talks With Putin and Zelenskiy if Alaska Meeting Proves Successful

Aug 13, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that if his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, goes smoothly, he would like to swiftly arrange a second round of talks — this time bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into the conversation.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” Trump told reporters, adding that he hoped it could happen “almost immediately.” He stressed that the potential trilateral meeting would only move forward if both Putin and Zelenskiy were open to his participation.

While Trump did not provide a specific timeline for such talks, his initial meeting with Putin is set for Friday. He also issued a pointed warning, saying Russia would face consequences if Putin refuses to agree to halt the war. “Yes, they will,” Trump affirmed, without detailing the nature of those repercussions. However, he has previously threatened severe economic sanctions if no diplomatic breakthrough is reached.

Trump’s remarks came after a conference call with European leaders and President Zelenskiy to coordinate ahead of the Alaska summit. He described the conversation as “a 10, very friendly,” noting Zelenskiy’s participation and the positive tone among all parties.

Ask ChatGPT

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India reaffirms commitment to Yemen in high-level Riyadh meeting

Aug 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Increasing Attacks Ahead of US-Russia Alaska Meeting

Aug 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelenskyy and European Leaders Hold Talks with US President Ahead of Alaska Summit with Russian President

Aug 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India reaffirms commitment to Yemen in high-level Riyadh meeting

14 August 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Indian Olympic Association Officially Approves India’s 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid

14 August 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Namrata Batra scripts history by winning country’s first-ever medal in Wushu at World Games in China

14 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Increasing Attacks Ahead of US-Russia Alaska Meeting

13 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!