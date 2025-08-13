Trump Hints at Possible 3-Way Talks With Putin and Zelenskiy if Alaska Meeting Proves Successful

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that if his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, goes smoothly, he would like to swiftly arrange a second round of talks — this time bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into the conversation.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” Trump told reporters, adding that he hoped it could happen “almost immediately.” He stressed that the potential trilateral meeting would only move forward if both Putin and Zelenskiy were open to his participation.

While Trump did not provide a specific timeline for such talks, his initial meeting with Putin is set for Friday. He also issued a pointed warning, saying Russia would face consequences if Putin refuses to agree to halt the war. “Yes, they will,” Trump affirmed, without detailing the nature of those repercussions. However, he has previously threatened severe economic sanctions if no diplomatic breakthrough is reached.

Trump’s remarks came after a conference call with European leaders and President Zelenskiy to coordinate ahead of the Alaska summit. He described the conversation as “a 10, very friendly,” noting Zelenskiy’s participation and the positive tone among all parties.

Ask ChatGPT