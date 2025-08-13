Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu Welcomes Singapore Delegation, Highlights Growing Strategic Partnership

Aug 13, 2025
AMN

A Ministerial delegation from Singapore led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Commerce of Singapore, Gan Kim Yong called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Welcoming the delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President noted that the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is flourishing even in an uncertain global environment.

She recalled the state visit of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier this year on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of establishment of India-Singapore bilateral relations.

She said that such regular interactions at the highest levels will provide continued momentum to the multifaceted ties. President Murmu appreciated the strong stand of Singapore against terrorism following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

She stated that it is a matter of satisfaction that the partnership is now also expanding into emerging areas of cooperation such as skilling, green economy, and FinTech. 

