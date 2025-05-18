Dy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh Leads Indian Delegation to Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration at Vatican

Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh led India’s official delegation to the solemn ceremony of the inauguration of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City today. Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton, accompanied the Deputy Chairman at the event.

The External Affairs Ministry said the Indian delegation had an audience with Pope Leo XIV after the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier tweeted his felicitations to Pope Leo XIV on his election as Supreme Pontiff.