India allows entry of Afghan trucks through Attari border

AMN / WEB DESK

18 trucks carrying dry fruits and herbs from Afghanistan have crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check-Post (ICP) in the last two days.

Official sources said, 12 trucks entered on Saturday and 6 on Friday. Some more reportedly carrying perishable items from Afghanistan are still stranded on the Pakistan side of the check-post since April 23.

This is the only trading land route between India and Afghanistan at present and the integrated check-post is permitted to receive imports only from Afghanistan.