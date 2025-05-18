Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India allows entry of Afghan trucks through Attari border

May 18, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

18 trucks carrying dry fruits and herbs from Afghanistan have crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check-Post (ICP) in the last two days.

Official sources said, 12 trucks entered on Saturday and 6 on Friday. Some more reportedly carrying perishable items from Afghanistan are still stranded on the Pakistan side of the check-post since April 23.

This is the only trading land route between India and Afghanistan at present and the integrated check-post is permitted to receive imports only from Afghanistan.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

62 DNA Matches Confirmed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash; 35 Bodies Handed Over

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Aspirin and India’s Heart Health Strategy: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

16 June 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत आपदा प्रबंधन क्षेत्र में वैश्विक नेता बनने की ओर अग्रसर है: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

16 June 2025 11:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के मुद्दे राजनीतिक हितों से परे हैं: जगदीप धनखड़

16 June 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal asks Ex PM Sheikh Hasina to return within 7 days to face trial

16 June 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!