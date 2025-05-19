Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Jaishankar begins 6 day visit to Netherlands, Denmark & Germany for high-level talks

May 19, 2025

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will embark on a three-nation visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany today. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the schedule of a day visit yesterday. During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The visit is part of India’s ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening strategic ties and enhancing cooperation with key European partners, focusing on strategic partnerships, trade, investment, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Dy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh Leads Indian Delegation to Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration at Vatican

May 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India allows entry of Afghan trucks through Attari border

May 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt committed to Take Agri Research from Lab to Land: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

May 18, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

معصوم مرادآبادی کی دو کتابیں ’چہرے پڑھا کرو‘ اور ’نگینے لوگ‘ کا اجرا

19 May 2025 8:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

SC orders SIT probe into MP minister’s Derogatory remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi

19 May 2025 7:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Putin, Zelensky to end war in Ukraine

19 May 2025 2:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Agreement with US possible if coercion stops: Iranian President

19 May 2025 2:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!