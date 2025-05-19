Jaishankar begins 6 day visit to Netherlands, Denmark & Germany for high-level talks

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will embark on a three-nation visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany today. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the schedule of a day visit yesterday. During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The visit is part of India’s ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening strategic ties and enhancing cooperation with key European partners, focusing on strategic partnerships, trade, investment, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.