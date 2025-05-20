Robust Judicial system quintessential for democracy, says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that a robust Judicial system is quintessential for the survival and blossoming of democracy. Addressing a book release function in New Delhi this evening, Mr Dhankhar said, investigation all over the world is the domain of the executive and adjudication thereof is the domain of the judiciary. Referring to the Justice Verma cash row, the Vice President emphasised for the speedy investigation to the matter so that the truth comes out.

The book titled- The Constitution We Adopted ( With Artworks) is authored by Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Vijay Hansaria.

Post navigation