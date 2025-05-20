Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Robust Judicial system quintessential for democracy, says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

May 20, 2025
Robust Judicial system quintessential for democracy, says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that a robust Judicial system is quintessential for the survival and blossoming of democracy. Addressing a book release function in New Delhi this evening, Mr Dhankhar said, investigation all over the world is the domain of the executive and adjudication thereof is the domain of the judiciary. Referring to the Justice Verma cash row, the Vice President emphasised for the speedy investigation to the matter so that the truth comes out.
The book titled- The Constitution We Adopted ( With Artworks) is authored by Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Vijay Hansaria.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Army says, ceasefire with Pakistan is open-ended & does not have expiry date

May 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Allahabad HC upholds survey order of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

May 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Foreign Secretary Misri briefs PSC on Operation Sindoor & Pakistan ceasefire

May 20, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indonesia: Volcano erupts on tourist island of Flores

20 May 2025 12:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bihar showcases agri-food strength at International Buyer-Seller Meet 2025 in Patna

20 May 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Army says, ceasefire with Pakistan is open-ended & does not have expiry date

20 May 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Allahabad HC upholds survey order of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

20 May 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!