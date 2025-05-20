Foreign Secretary Misri briefs PSC on Operation Sindoor & Pakistan ceasefire

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Current Foreign Policy Developments regarding India and Pakistan. Sources said, he briefed the Committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, regarding Operation Sindoor and the subsequent ceasefire announcement with Pakistan. This was the first time a top government official briefed a Parliamentary panel on foreign policy developments after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory action against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later speaking to media, Mr Tharoor said, they had a very comprehensive, rich and wide-ranging discussion with 24 members of the Standing Committee attending the meeting. He said, the committee has, in many ways, covered a lot of constructive ground and has left with satisfactory responses to various questions.

