Durga Puja: 29 Bangladesh districts flagged at risk of communal unrest

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A civic platform, Sampriti Jatra, has identified 29 districts across Bangladesh as vulnerable to communal violence ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, pointing to a decade-long trend of “communal unrest” and “targeted attacks.”

At a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday, the group said its findings were based on media reports and human rights documentation over the last ten years, with most incidents involving attacks on puja mandaps, processions, and homes of minority communities.

Of the 29 districts flagged, five— Dhaka, Rangpur, Jashore, Chandpur and Noakhali— were categorised as high risk. The remaining 24, including Chattogram, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal and Gazipur, were marked moderately vulnerable, while 35 districts were assessed as low risk.