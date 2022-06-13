DTC changes timings and route of Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Service

AMN

The Delhi Transport Corporation has changed the timings and route of the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Service from today with an aim to reduce the journey time. The bus departed at 7.00 A.M. from Delhi Gate Terminal today in place of existing time 10.00 A.M. The bus will now be operated via Lucknow Express Highway which will save approximately 49 kilometres. However, no changes have been made for Kathmandu to Delhi bus service.

The bus service between Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal had started from 25th of November 2014. The bus service covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres between Delhi and Kathmandu.