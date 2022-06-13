FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jun 2022 12:33:33      انڈین آواز

DTC changes timings and route of Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Service

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

The Delhi Transport Corporation has changed the timings and route of the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Service from today with an aim to reduce the journey time. The bus departed at 7.00 A.M. from Delhi Gate Terminal today in place of existing time 10.00 A.M. The bus will now be operated via Lucknow Express Highway which will save approximately 49 kilometres. However, no changes have been made for Kathmandu to Delhi bus service.

The bus service between Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal had started from 25th of November 2014. The bus service covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally in last few years: PM Modi

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularit ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart