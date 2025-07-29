Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DRDO conducts two consecutive successful flight tests of Pralay missile at Odisha coast

Jul 29, 2025
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Pralay missile on the 28th and 29th of July from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The tests validated the missile’s maximum and minimum range capability with pinpoint accuracy. Developed by DRDO, Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry for the successful flight tests.

