DRDO conducts maiden launch of Akash-NG missile

Defence Research Development Organisation, DRDO conducted the successful maiden launch of Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha on Monday. Akash-NG is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high maneuvering low RCS aerial threats. The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the missile intercepted the target with textbook precision. It said, the launch met all the test objectives by performing high maneuvers during the trajectory. The performance of the Command and Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial. The Multi-Function Radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system.

The Akash-NG system has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems with canisterized launcher and much smaller ground system footprint. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists from DRDO, BEL and a team from Indian Air Force for this achievement. DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash-NG Missile.