Draupadi Murmu to take oath with new challenges in her hand

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

President-elect Draupadi Murmu to take oath on Monday in Parliament House at 12 pm , formally ascend at Rashtrapati Bhawan for a period of five years with new challenges in her hand.

Among many challenges, the first would be to see the new forest conservation rules which was notified in June this year by ministry of environment and forest.

As per the new provision it will allow private developers to clear forest without the permission of forest dwellers, this modification violates the provision of Forest Rights Act.

Interestingly, Murmu as Governor of Jharkhand in the past rise above the occasion and return two Bills in 2017.

Two Bills Chottanagpur Tenency Bill (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenency Bill (SPT) had to be returned in previous BJP regime of Raghubar Das government.

The Bills sought to allow rights to tribals for commercial use of their land, while ensuring ownership of land does not change.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh, AICC, Incharge of Media had issued a statement and urged President elect to hold Modi sarkar accountable, especially for the in which forest and land laws are being to the dtriment of tribal community.