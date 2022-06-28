Draupadi Murmu busy reading books before her formal campaign

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Ms Draupadi Murmu after filing her nomination for the post of President of India on June 24 is sitting quietly at her make shift official residence reading books and meeting few BJP leaders before kick start her campaign.

Currently, she is staying at Uma Dikshit Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, said a source.

As per protocol, the official candidate is being provided residence by the urban development ministry and z plus security by home ministry.

According to the source close to her have said , she is advised by the BJP’s leadership not to speak with media, only select BJP leaders can meet her.

The BJP’s organization general secretary incharge BL Santosh and Narender Tomar are busy preparing her schedule for formal campaign which is likely to start from July 1.

Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha, who had filed his candidature on June 27 has kick start his campaign from Kerala and will go to Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and karnataka in next few days.

Interestingly, Mr Sinha will also go to Jammu and Kashmir in his campaign tour, although in J&K there is no assembly. But source close to him has said that since Mr Sinha is visiting every state of the country he will visit jammu and Kashmir in this regard as it’s part of our country.