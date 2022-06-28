FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jun 2022 12:08:09      انڈین آواز

Draupadi Murmu busy reading books before her formal campaign

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Ms Draupadi Murmu after filing her nomination for the post of President of India on June 24 is sitting quietly at her make shift official residence reading books and meeting few BJP leaders before kick start her campaign.

Currently, she is staying at Uma Dikshit Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, said a source.

As per protocol, the official candidate is being provided residence by the urban development ministry and z plus security by home ministry.

According to the source close to her have said , she is advised by the BJP’s leadership not to speak with media, only select BJP leaders can meet her.

The BJP’s organization general secretary incharge BL Santosh and Narender Tomar are busy preparing her schedule for formal campaign which is likely to start from July 1.

Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha, who had filed his candidature on June 27 has kick start his campaign from Kerala and will go to Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and karnataka in next few days.

Interestingly, Mr Sinha will also go to Jammu and Kashmir in his campaign tour, although in J&K there is no assembly. But source close to him has said that since Mr Sinha is visiting every state of the country he will visit jammu and Kashmir in this regard as it’s part of our country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart