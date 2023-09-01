इंडियन आवाज़     01 Sep 2023 04:36:25      انڈین آواز

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director General of Akashvani and News Services Division. She was serving as Director General in Akashvani. In the last one year, Dr Gupta has been instrumental in the revamping and reviving of Akashvani.

A 1989-batch officer, Dr. Gupta has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in her over 33-year-long career. She has also served as Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB).

During her stint in PIB, Dr. Vasudha Gupta played an instrumental role in devising and implementing information dissemination products during the challenging period of COVID pandemic. She is credited for leading the important initiative of developing a feedback dashboard for the Government of India across various media platforms, as also, as establishing of Fact-Check system for the Government.

A Ph.D. in Finance from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Dr. Vasudha Gupta helped in the introduction of social media platforms in regional languages through Akashvani, while she was posted as Additional Director General in Akashvani 

