Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE



The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 1000 journalists across the globe both G 7 nations to BRICS countries have descended on the National Capital Delhi to cover two days Summit meeting .

The Main Summit is going to be held in Bharat Mandapam and the International Media Centre (IMC) is in its proximity at hall no. 4 and 5 of the International trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) Complex, New Delhi.

According to the ministry source, an estimated 3000 journalists are covering this event in which around 2000 Indian journalists from various vernacular languages to national media from both print and TV are covering this G 20 event.



The state -of the – art International media center has also come for praise as many senior journalists who covered such international events in the past have given thumps up to the media centre and the arrangements made in the centre has surpass all expectations.

Foreign journalists are also happy with arrangement at the IMC, MALTHE SOMMEAND of Denmark official media DR was all praise for the media arrangements at the IMC.

The journalists from various organisations have been given their designate work place and estimated 1300 work stations have been set up for the working journalists.

The International Media Centre has world class facilities and this showcases the power of New India. Art and culture pieces from India adorn the walls of the facility.

The venue for press conferences, is named Himalaya and can accommodate over 300 journalists. India is globally recognized for its digital payment system and this technological prowess is being showcased in the pavilions here. Impressive food arrangement have also been made for journalists covering the grand event.

Official programs such as arrivals, departures, opening and closing ceremonies, bilateral meetings, (NGMA & ICAR) spouses’ program, and engagements at Raj Ghat etc. will be covered only by DD and Official Foreign Media. Clean feed will be provided to all.

Indian Prasar Bharati which control Doordarshan and Akashawani is playing a very important role with over 78 UHD and 4K cameras installed at various locations from airport to Bharat Mandapam. Clean feed will be provided to all media.

Meanwhile Ministry of Tribal Affairs has presented a wide rThe Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of Indiaange of tribal art products at the Tribes India pavilion, close to the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The products include artefacts, paintings, pottery, textiles and organic natural products. The exhibition is being hosted at the Crafts Bazaar (Hall 3) on 9th and 10th September.

Padmi Shri awardee Paresh Rathwa, a renowned artist of Pithora art, will be present and give live demonstration of the ritualist art revered by Rathwa, Bhilala, Naik and Bhil tribes of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.