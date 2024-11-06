THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Dr. S Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra

Nov 6, 2024

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra today and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said he values the Australian Prime Minister’s guidance for deepening India – Australia’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The External Affairs Minister also interacted with members of the Australia – India Parliamentary Friendship Group. He appreciates their sentiments for stronger political, economic and people to people ties with India.

Dr. Jaishankar also held a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters in Canberra. They discussed education, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific and global issues. The External Affairs Minister also met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Canberra.

