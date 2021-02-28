Dr. Harsh Vardhan to inaugurate healthcare projects in Imphal

AMN

The Union Minister of Health Dr. Harsh Vardhan arrived in Manipur yesterday. The Minister will also attend the National Science Day Celebration to be held this afternoon at Imphal.

The Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan who arrived in Imphal yesterday is going to inaugurate major healthcare projects taken up at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal this morning.

These projects include a new 3 Tesla MRI Machine in the newly constructed MRI Block, a 100 bedded capacity PG ladies Hostel, a new Neuro-Surgery ICU and a new block of College of Nursing.

When he arrived at Imphal Airport, he was warmly received by the State BJP leaders, MP and State Cabinet ministers. He also inspected a Health & Wellness Centre in Imphal West district yesterday. The Union Minister will leave Imphal this evening for New Delhi.