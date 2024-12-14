The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump advocates for ending costly Daylight Saving Time 

Dec 14, 2024
US President elect Donald Trump advocates for ending costly Daylight Saving Time 

US President-elect Donald Trump has criticized Daylight Saving Time (DST), calling it inconvenient and costly for the country. He further stated that the Republican Party will make strong efforts to end the practice. 

In a social media post, Trump stated that while DST has a small but strong constituency, it should be discontinued, and his party will work to eliminate it. 

DST, which involves moving the clocks forward by one hour during the summer months to take advantage of longer evenings, has been in effect across nearly all of the United States since the 1960s. However, it has been a topic of debate in recent years.

Supporters of standard time argue that it is better for health, as more morning daylight can improve sleep cycles by providing more light during the early hours. 

They claim that DST can disrupt sleep schedules and negatively affect well-being.

On the other hand, proponents of permanent DST argue that longer evenings, especially for people commuting from work or school could reduce crime, conserve energy, and even save lives by decreasing the number of road accidents. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

Dec 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump advocates for ending costly Daylight Saving Time 

Dec 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka concludes Sovereign Bond Restructuring

Dec 14, 2024

You missed

DEFENCE

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi provides insights into India’s security at 2nd Land Forces Summit

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Constitution is the core pillar of unity in the country: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
ENVIRONMENT TOP AWAAZ

UN conference in Riyadh charts a path for global action on land, drought 

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment