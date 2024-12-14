The Indian Awaaz

French President Macron names centrist leader Francois Bayrou as new PM

Dec 13, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron today appointed centrist leader François Bayrou as the new Prime Minister of France following a no-confidence vote that ousted the previous government. Francois Bayrou is the fourth Prime Minister this year.

The 73-year-old MoDem leader, is tasked with forming a government and bringing stability amid the political turmoil. The previous Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, served only three months, becoming the shortest serving in French history. The priority for Bayrou, a close Macron ally, will be passing a special law to roll over the 2024 budget, with a battle over the 2025 legislation looming early next year.

