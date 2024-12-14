Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to visit India from Dec 15-17

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to visit India from December 15 to December 17, 2024. This will mark his first visit to India following the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Dissanayake is expected to meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral, regional, and international cooperation, with an emphasis on areas of mutual interest.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Sri Lankan president would also participate in a business event in Delhi. As part of the visit, Dissanayake is scheduled to visit the spiritual and cultural site of Bodh Gaya, a landmark in India.

This visit comes at a time of deepening ties between India and Sri Lanka. The MEA highlighted the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that Sri Lanka plays a vital role in Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy. As India’s closest maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Sri Lanka occupies a central place in regional security and development.

In October, India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, met President Dissanayake in Colombo to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations. Jaishankar also conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu to Dissanayake, underscoring India’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation for the benefit of the people of both nations and the broader region.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to Dissanayake after his victory in the Sri Lankan presidential election. In a message posted on social media, Modi expressed India’s support for Sri Lanka and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening ties under India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and “SAGAR” vision.