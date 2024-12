Jaishankar holds meetings with Ambassadors of several countries

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held meetings with Ambassadors of several countries in New Delhi on Friday. He met with Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi and discussed Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations. Dr Jaishankar also met with Ambassador of Belarus to India, Mikhail Kasko to discuss ways to broaden India’s bilateral engagement with Belarus. He met with Ambassador of Armenia Vahagn Afyan as well and they discussed deepening the long-standing India-Armenia cooperation. The External Affairs Minister also met with Brunei High Commissioner Alaihuddin Taha for a farewell call.