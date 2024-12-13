Over 90% of Syria’s surface-to-air missile systems destroyed: Israel

AMN / WEB DESK

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed that it has severely damaged Syria’s air defences, destroying over 90 per cent of strategic surface-to-air missile systems.

It further added that the Air Force has developed an extensive strike plan aimed at neutralising Syria’s military capabilities, including strategic weaponry. Over the past several days, hundreds of Israeli fighter jets and aircraft have launched coordinated strikes, delivering significant blows to Syria’s most strategic weapons.

The strikes also targeted several key Syrian air bases. In addition, manufacturing and storage facilities, including a critical one in Syria’s Homs area, which was identified as a pivotal component of Syria’s missile program, were targeted. The statement highlighted that these operations aimed to degrade Syria’s advanced military capabilities amid escalating tensions in the region.