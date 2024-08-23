Doctors end strikes after SC Intervention on safety concerns

AMN / WEB DESK

The Resident Doctors’ Associations of All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have called off their strike. The decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court of India.

The RDA of AIIMS in a statement said that it extends its sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country. The Association also commended the formation of the National Task Force to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effective.

The RDA of RML Hospital in a statement said that as their concerns are being addressed by the Supreme Court they have decided to withhold the strike.

The Resident Doctors were on strike in protest of alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and demanding safety and security of healthcare professionals and jusitce to the victim.