FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Sep 2022 07:48:19      انڈین آواز

DMRC to provide bus service for those visiting Central Vista or India Gate from today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC will provide bus service for those visiting Central Vista or India Gate from today. The electric buses will pick up the visitors from the four pickup points- Bhairon Road, Raj Ghat, Connaught Place near Palika Parking and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will drop off at Gate No.1 of the National Stadium ‘C’ Hexagon.

From ‘C’ Hexagon, the India Gate or Central Vista can be accessed by foot. DMRC officials said that the bus service will be available from 5 this evening.

The last pick-up will be at 9 P.M. This facility will be available initially for a week and a total of 12 buses will be operated on these routes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Anushka Sharma cheers Virat Kohli’s century

Anushka Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a few images of Virat after he knocked a century in ...

Durand Football: Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy to qualify for quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Two goals in late second half enabled Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy 2-0 to qualify fo ...

Top professionals for J&K Open as Professional Golf makes debut in Jammu

Harpal Singh Bedi Jammu, the winter capital of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is the new venue o ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart