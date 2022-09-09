DMRC to provide bus service for those visiting Central Vista or India Gate from today

AMN

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC will provide bus service for those visiting Central Vista or India Gate from today. The electric buses will pick up the visitors from the four pickup points- Bhairon Road, Raj Ghat, Connaught Place near Palika Parking and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will drop off at Gate No.1 of the National Stadium ‘C’ Hexagon.

From ‘C’ Hexagon, the India Gate or Central Vista can be accessed by foot. DMRC officials said that the bus service will be available from 5 this evening.

The last pick-up will be at 9 P.M. This facility will be available initially for a week and a total of 12 buses will be operated on these routes.