Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena took the oath as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister today. Gunawardena’s appointment comes a day after six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country’s new President. On other hand, security forces raided the main anti-government protest camp in the capital early this morning, arresting protesters and dismantling tents.

Local media reported that hundreds of troops and Police Commandos moved on the protesters outside the Presidential offices in Colombo, hours before they were due to leave the area. Nine people, including two who are injured, have been arrested by Police. Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over an economic crisis, and many blame the former government for mishandling the nation’s finances.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet of ministers is scheduled to be sworn in today. The President’s office said the ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Prime Minister’s Office.