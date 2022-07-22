FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2022 12:09:04      انڈین آواز

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena took the oath as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister today. Gunawardena’s appointment comes a day after six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country’s new President. On other hand, security forces raided the main anti-government protest camp in the capital early this morning, arresting protesters and dismantling tents.

Local media reported that hundreds of troops and Police Commandos moved on the protesters outside the Presidential offices in Colombo, hours before they were due to leave the area. Nine people, including two who are injured, have been arrested by Police. Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over an economic crisis, and many blame the former government for mishandling the nation’s finances.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet of ministers is scheduled to be sworn in today. The President’s office said the ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Seher Atwal wins 10th leg of Hero WPGT with birdie on final hole

By Harpal Singh Bedi Keeping her nerves at crucial moments, Seher Atwal fired a birdie on the 18th to win h ...

Chess Olympiad Stamp unveiled 

Harpal Singh Bedi  To mark the 'World Chess Day' Wednesday the official stamp of the 44th Chess Olympiad ...

Seher takes sole lead in second round of 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Seher Atwal, carded 2-under 70 to edge past overnight co-leader Neha Tripathi (71) in the ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart