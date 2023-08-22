DIGNITY OF LEGISLATURES DEPENDS ON HOW LAW MAKERS BEHAVE IN HOUSE: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / Udaipur (Rajasthan)

Expressing deep concern over decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla today observed that dignity of legislatures depends on how law makers behave in the House to improve people’s lives.

Mr Birla was speaking a concluding session of the Ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference.

He highlighted the role of legislators in finding solutions to present and future challenges by taking positive initiatives to solve important issues of their regions and States and by developing a comprehensive action plan for the future, public representatives can contribute to make India a prosperous and developed by 2047, observed Mr Birla.

Dignity and prestige of our Legislatures will increase only when people’s representatives hold meaningful discussions and dialogues on important issues of the country and society, added Mr Birla. People’s representatives have their responsibility to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people and to solve their problems by bringing them before the Government. And, instead of resorting to disruptions in the House, they shouldn’t use legislatures as fora for fulfillment of hopes and aspirations of people. By using digital technology for this purpose, they will improve their effectiveness and will make their work easier, said Mr Birla.

Mr Om Birla said that the two day Conference was successful and the deliberations in the Conference would go a long way in addressing the present and future challenges being faced by the legislatures. Mr Birla noted that, in the changing context, we should use science and technology within our organizations effectively so that our organizations can bring effective results. We should ensure that solutions to major global changes emerge from India, stressed Mr Birla.

Referring to the need for modern laws in the present context, Mr Birla noted that if we want to take our country on the path of growth and prosperity, we need to replace the obsolete laws by contemporary laws to suit the relevance and requirements of present times. By making necessary changes in the laws, with a transparent and accountable governance system, we will move forward towards a developed India with socio-economic transformation in the lives of people. Legislatures are platforms for thorough debates and discussions to meet the present and future challenges, asserted Mr Birla.

Mentioning about the theme of the Conference, Mr Birla highlighted that by connecting legislatures with the public through digital means, we can ensure good governance through enhanced transparency and accountability. India is ahead of many developed countries in technology and through digital technology, we have brought good governance by significantly reducing corruption, said Mr Birla. In this regard, Mr Birla urged the Presiding Officers to implement One Nation One Legislative Platform and for capacity building of public legislators which will not only improve the effectiveness and efficacy of legislatures but will also bridge the gap between the legislatures and the public. He urged the legislators to use technology to improve legislative effectiveness. He also urged the Presiding Officers to ensure that Rules are made at the earliest after passage of laws so that implementation would be quicker. And, law makers must take the responsibility to educate people on laws passed in legislatures because public awareness of laws is key to its effective implementation. Mr Birla informed that in the 9th CPA Conference, a path breaking decision has been taken to reorganize the CPA India Region Zones in nine new zones for better communication and coordination among legislative bodies. The reorganization will enhance the activities of the CPA India Region to further the democratic spirit through wider participation of public representatives within the Zones and across the Zones.

Governor, Rajasthan, Mr Kalraj Mishra; Lok Sabha Speaker, Mr Om Birla; Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Dr. C. P. Joshi; and Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association HQ, Mr. Ian Liddel Grainger graced the occasion.

Presiding Officers of 23 States and Union Territories participated in the Conference. Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan also graced the occasion.