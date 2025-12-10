The Indian Awaaz

Dignity is non-negotiable, No one should be deprived of their rights: President Murmu

Dec 10, 2025

ANDALIB AKHTER

President on India Droupadi Murmu today said that India is committed to being a nation where Human Rights are not only protected but also celebrated.

Addressing Human Rights Day 2025 and the National Conference on Ensuring Everyday Essentials in New Delhi, the President emphasised that dignity is non-negotiable and that no one should be deprived of their rights.

President Murmu highlighted that Human Rights Day forms the backdrop of a just, equitable and compassionate society. Ms Murmu added that Justice must remain the birthright of every person in India.

The President added that India played an important role in shaping the global framework of Human Rights. Ms Murmu mentioned that Hansa Mehta, one of the 15 women members of India’s Constituent Assembly, played an important role in the drafting of the Universal Human Rights.

The President underlined that the freedom fighters of the nation envisioned a world rooted in human dignity, equality and justice. Ms Murmu highlighted that through various effective government schemes, women’s economic participation and dignity, India’s self-reliance have strengthened.

Human Rights Day, being celebrated since 1950, commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. The Day is observed annually on the 10th of December.

