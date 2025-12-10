India’s Fish production increased to 197 lakh tonnes in 2023-24

Staff Reporter

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh has said that India’s fish exports have doubled in the last ten years to over 62 thousand crore rupees. In 2013-14, the country’s fish export stood at over 30 thousand crore rupees.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Mr Singh said, the fish production, which was 95.7 lakh tonnes in 2013-14, has increased to 197 lakh tonnes in 2023-24.

The Minister said, the income of fishermen has significantly improved by increasing fish production in the country. He also said that the Narendra Modi government is implementing several schemes for the welfare of fishermen.