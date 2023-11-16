Dialogue and diplomacy are way forward for global peace, says Defense minister Rajnath Singh

ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting – Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta

India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for global peace and stability. Expressing concern over the conflicts, he said, conflicts not only destroy livelihoods but also adversely affect food and energy security.

Rajnath Singh attended the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting – Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday. During his address, he affirmed the ASEAN centrality and appreciated its role in promoting dialogue and consensus in the region. He also reiterated India’s commitment to freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in international waters in accordance with international laws, including United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

Mr Singh called for regional security initiatives that are consultative and development-oriented to reflect the larger consensus among various stakeholders. He committed to nurturing practical, forward-looking and result-oriented cooperation with ADMM-Plus to enhance maritime security in the region. Mr. Singh reiterated India’s commitment to work with ASEAN countries to ensure peace, prosperity and security.

Mr. Singh appreciated ASEAN member states’ enthusiastic participation in India-ASEAN activities, particularly the initiative for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations, and initiative for Marine Plastic Pollution Response. He also appreciated ASEAN Member States’ active participation in the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise held in May this year, as well as in the Expert Working Group (EWG) on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief activities, of which India and Indonesia are co-chairs in the current 2020-2023 cycle. Recognizing that terrorism is a serious threat to international peace and security, including in the ASEAN region, India proposed to co-chair the EWG on Counter-Terrorism. This proposal was endorsed by ADMM-Plus as terrorism remains a serious concern to countries in the region.