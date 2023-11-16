इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 12:41:41      انڈین آواز

A film ‘Mere Naam’ like ‘Tere Naam’ should be made on PM Modi: Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a huge crowd in Datia, Gandhi quipped a film “Mere Naam” should be made on Modi, in an apparent reference to Salman Khan-starrer 2003 movie “Tere Naam”.

Congress star campaigner leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said real meaning of independence is that the power and control of a country’s resources is in the hands of its people rather than the rulers or a few industrialists.

On the last day of campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, she also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always “carrying a list of the injustices done to him” wherever he goes to campaign.

 “Modi is probably the only Indian prime minister who has a permanent list of problems. He goes to Karnataka carrying the list saying he was abused so many times. Then he comes to Madhya Pradesh and has another list of how many times he was abused,” she said.

“The PM always keeps crying. We should make a movie on him with the title ‘Mere Naam’ like ‘Tere Naam’ in which Salman Khan kept crying from the start till the end of the film,” she added.

The Congress general secretary said the only religion politicians should follow is doing welfare of the people.

Targeting Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she alleged “both the leaders are talented actors”. She said the BJP was quick to waive off loans worth thousands of crores of industrialist Gautam Adani, but did nothing for the country’s farmers.

“The Modi government has handed over all the airports, seaports and other establishments of the country to Adani, who earns Rs 16,000 crore per day, but still no one knows what he makes,” she said.

