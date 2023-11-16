All arrangements put in place for Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

AMN / WEB DESK

Election Commission has made full prof arrangement for polling for all 230 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh and 70 constituencies under second phase in Chhattisgarh to be held on Friday.

Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh concluded on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah and Anurag Singh Thakur, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed election rallies at various places in Chhattisgarh. While senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held meetings in support of Congress candidates in Balodabazar and Bemetara.

Meanwhile, campaigning is in momentum in Rajasthan and Telangana for Assembly Elections. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Baytu of Barmer district . On the other hand, Senior leader of Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed public meetings in Ajmer, Kotputli, and Udaipurwati.

In Telangana, the withdrawal of nominations came to an end yesterday.