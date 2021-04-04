Dharmendra requests fans to ‘shower love’ on grandson Rajveer

The Deol family is excited to have the youngest Deol entering the Bollywood industry. Sunny Deol’s youngest son—Rajveer Deol—is all set to make his acting debut.

The film, a coming-of-age love story, will also mark the debut of Avnish S Barjatya, Suraj Barjatya’s son, as a writer and director. It will be Rajshri production’s 59th film. The official Instagram page of Rajshri Productions also announced Rajveer Deol’s association with the project and wrote: “Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead.”

Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless✨❤️#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol pic.twitter.com/59Yi21t8pR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 31, 2021

Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director. He has been training under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan, known for directing plays like "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Tumhari Amrita". Avnish said he decided to cast Rajveer as the newcomer is hard-working and has a charisma about him. "The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film," Avnish said in a statement here.