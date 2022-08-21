FreeCurrencyRates.com

22 Aug 2022

Dharmendra Pradhan on 4-day visit to Australia to strengthen Indo-Australian ties

Staff Reporter

India’s minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen Indo-Australian ties and explore the connect, collaborate and cooperate aspect in education and skill development.

In a statement, Mr. Pradhan said, reforms in India’s education sector and the renewed vigour in India-Australia bilateral relations open up immense opportunities for both sides to establish the knowledge economy as a key pillar of cooperation. He expressed confidence that the visit will add momentum to the unity of purpose, help build trans-national knowledge bridges, further broaden the engagements at all levels in all areas of learning, skilling, research, innovation and entrepreneurship and deepen people-to-people connect.

Mr. Pradhan will interact with the Indian diaspora tomorrow. On Monday, he will visit Western Sydney University to co-chair the 6th meeting of the Australia India Education Council with his Australian Counterpart Ms. Jason Clare. Along with New South Wales Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell, Mr. Pradhan will visit a school. He will also visit TAFE NSF and The University of New South Wales based in Sydney. He will interact with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government Department of Education there.

On 23rd August, the Minister will visit the Kangan Institute and Deakin University in Melbourne. He will meet academicians and leaders of the Australian education and skilling ecosystem and vibrant Indian diaspora residing in Melbourne. Mr. Pradhan will also hold a virtual bilateral meeting with Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O’Connor. He will hold Dialogue with Group of Eight on building successful Australia-India research collaboration. He will also hold Dialogue, organised by Australian Indian Chamber of Commerce and Monash University. Later, the Minister will interact with the Indian Students in Melbourne.

