Dhanteras: Purchase gold, silver with Hallmark assurance, suggests BIS

Staff Reporter

Bureau of Indian Standards BIS has urged consumers to adopt a more thoughtful approach to gold and silver buying that is backed by the enduring trust of Hallmark ahead of Dhanteras.

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said in a statement that Dhanteras marks the time when families invest in gold. It said BIS has been instrumental in driving this transformation, encouraging consumers to make informed purchases by promoting the importance of hallmarked gold and silver jewellery.

Hallmarking in gold jewellery comprises of three markings – BIS Standard Mark, Purity of Gold in carats and fineness, and 6-digit Alphanumeric HUID code. HUID, Hallmarking unique ID is a unique 6-digit alphanumeric code which is marked on each gold jewellery article. Director General, BIS, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, said that they are committed to safeguarding consumers’ gold investments during Dhanteras and beyond with BIS HUID-based Hallmark. Consumers can be assured of the authenticity of their jewellery purchases with BIS Hallmark and the easy-to-use BIS CARE App.