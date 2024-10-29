THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal visit to Saudi Arabia aims to further deepen strategic partnership

Oct 29, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will be on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning today. The visit aims to further deepen the strategic partnership and explore new avenues of trade, investment, and economic cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia. During the visit, Mr Goyal will also participate in the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

The Minister will hold bilateral meetings with key Saudi ministers to discuss collaborative efforts in energy transition, digital transformation, and trade facilitation. Mr Goyal will co-chair the 2nd Ministerial meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, focusing on sectors like agriculture, food security, energy, technology, and infrastructure. The Minister will also unveil the One District, One Product Wall at the Indian Embassy.

