PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurate TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish Counterpart Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex to manufacture C-295 Military aircraft in Vadodara today. This is the first private sector Final Assembly Line for the manufacturing of military aircraft in India.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tata Aircraft Complex reinforces India’s position as a trusted partner in global aerospace manufacturing. He added that the factory would not only strengthen the India- Spain ties but also empower the Make in India and Make For the World Mission. The Prime Minister said the new facility in Vadodara will also play a key role in providing skills and technology to youths in the country and generate thousands of jobs for them. Stressing India’s rising capabilities in defence manufacturing, Mr Modi said the day is not far when India will manufacture civilian aircraft for the world and India’s MSME sector will have a big role to play in it.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the unprecedented growth of India’s defence sector and several steps taken by his government to build a vibrant Defence industry in the country and boost private-sector partnerships in defence manufacturing. Nearly 1 thousand defence startups have been established in the country during the last five years. During the last ten years, India’s defence exports have increased by 30-fold. India is now exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries in the world.

Talking about the strong people-to-people ties between India and Spain through food, films and football, the Prime Minister said both countries have decided to celebrate the year 2026 as the year of Culture Tourism and AI.

Speaking on the occasion, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the partnership between Airbus and Tata will contribute to the progress of the Indian aerospace industry and will open new doors for the arrival of other European companies.

Apart from Tatas, leading defence public sector units such as Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, as well as private Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will contribute to this programme. Out of the total 56, C 295 military aircraft to be produced for India under the projects, 40 will be manufactured in Vadodara by Tata Advanced Systems Limited while 16 aircraft will be delivered directly by Spain-based aviation giant Airbus.

Meanwhile, both the leaders visited the famous Laxmi Vilas Palace of Vadodara and held delegation-level talks.