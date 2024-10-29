180 injured in crackers explosion in near temple in Kerala

WEB DESK

At least 180 persons suffered burn injuries when crackers stored in connection with a temple festival caught fire and exploded at Neeleshwaram in Kasargod district of Kerala around midnight last night.

The condition of ten is said to be serious. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in the region.

The mishap took place at the Veerarkavu Temple at Neeleshwaram, where a large number of devotees had gathered for the temple festival. Police have taken into custody the President and Secretary of the temple committee, in connection with the incident.

According to officials, around 180 people were injured. Usually, fireworks are stored behind the temple, and they consist of small crackers. This time, however, there were more aerial fireworks. “The area where the fireworks were set off had also been changed. Some crackers were being burst near a location adjacent to a building. It was later revealed that the fireworks for Tuesday evening display had been stored in that building, which was unknown to most. The sheets and walls of this building burst into pieces,” Pradeep added.