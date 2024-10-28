India will focus on de-escalation after disengagement with China on border: Jaishankar

AMN / MUMBAI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India will focus on de-escalation once the disengagement agreement between India and China to end the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh is fully implemented.

“India and China on October 21 reached a disengagement agreement whereby soldiers belonging to both the countries will resume patrolling as they did before the 2020 border face-off. The agreement is anticipated to ease patrolling in the Depsang and Demchok areas where patrolling will be restored. However, for implementation of this agreement, it will need some time,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

He further said the next level is de-escalation and the third larger issue is how to manage the border and how to negotiate the boundary settlement.

In response to a question, Dr Jaishankar said India has emerged as a leader in fighting terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.