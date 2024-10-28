THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

India will focus on de-escalation after disengagement with China on border: Jaishankar

Oct 27, 2024

AMN / MUMBAI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India will focus on de-escalation once the disengagement agreement between India and China to end the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh is fully implemented.

“India and China on October 21 reached a disengagement agreement whereby soldiers belonging to both the countries will resume patrolling as they did before the 2020 border face-off. The agreement is anticipated to ease patrolling in the Depsang and Demchok areas where patrolling will be restored. However, for implementation of this agreement, it will need some time,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

He further said the next level is de-escalation and the third larger issue is how to manage the border and how to negotiate the boundary settlement.

In response to a question, Dr Jaishankar said India has emerged as a leader in fighting terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Citizens feel suffocated as Delhi’s air quality worsens

Oct 27, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Mann Ki Baat: PM Expresses Concern Over Fraud in the Name of Digital Arrests

Oct 27, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

India expresses deep concern over escalating situation in West Asia

Oct 26, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Shame on you’: Netanyahu’s speech interrupted by protesters at October 7 event

October 28, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

RSS backs Yogi’s ’batengey toh katengey’ remark on Hindu unity

October 28, 2024
HINDI SECTION

शेखावाटी मे राजपूत व कायमखानी एकता की लौ वास्तव मे जल पायेगी!

October 27, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

India will focus on de-escalation after disengagement with China on border: Jaishankar

October 27, 2024