Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

DGCA finds multiple deficiencies at major airports during comprehensive surveillance

Jun 25, 2025
DGCA finds multiple deficiencies at major airports during comprehensive surveillance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out comprehensive surveillance at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. The surveillance revealed multiple deficiencies across the country’s aviation ecosystem. Two teams led by the Joint Director General, DGCA carried out comprehensive surveillance during night and early morning hours at major airports.

The surveillance covered multiple critical areas, including flight operations, air traffic control, communication, navigation and surveillance systems, and pre-flight medical evaluations. During the surveillance, ground activities and aircraft movements were closely monitored to check the compliance of regulatory requirements and to identify weak areas for improvement.

The aviation watchdog found several recurring defects on aircraft, indicating the ineffective monitoring and inadequate maintenance. It has been found that defect reports generated by the aircraft system were not found recorded in the technical logbook. Several life vests were not properly secured beneath their designated seats. Similarly at an airport, centre line marking of the runway was observed to have faded. All the findings observed during the surveillance have been communicated to the concerned operators for taking necessary corrective actions within seven days.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI refutes Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of poll rigging during Maharashtra assembly polls

Jun 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

NSA Doval calls for need to shun double standard against terrorism 

Jun 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India welcomes ceasefire between Iran & Israel

Jun 24, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar is birthplace of India’s philosophical foundation- Vice President

25 June 2025 1:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian , European markets surge after US announces ceasefire in West Asia

25 June 2025 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra set for comeback at Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 tonight

25 June 2025 1:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Final day thriller looms as England need 350 more to win leeds Test against India

25 June 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!