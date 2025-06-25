Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI refutes Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of poll rigging during Maharashtra assembly polls

Jun 25, 2025
ECI refutes Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of poll rigging during Maharashtra assembly polls

Election Commission has refuted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of poll rigging during the Maharashtra Assembly election, saying that the entire election process was conducted in a decentralised manner. The Commission said, all elections were conducted by it strictly as per the electoral laws passed by the Parliament. The poll body highlighted that the entire electoral process involves thousands of personnel, including booth-level agents appointed by various political parties. The Commission has invited Mr. Gandhi for a meeting on a mutually convenient date and time to discuss all issues.  

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi, while referring to a media report, again raised the poll rigging issue in the last Maharashtra state polls, alleging that in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’  constituency, the voter list grew by eight percent in just five months.  However, Mr. Fadnavis has hit out at the Congress leader and dismissed his allegations.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

DGCA finds multiple deficiencies at major airports during comprehensive surveillance

Jun 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

NSA Doval calls for need to shun double standard against terrorism 

Jun 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India welcomes ceasefire between Iran & Israel

Jun 24, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar is birthplace of India’s philosophical foundation- Vice President

25 June 2025 1:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian , European markets surge after US announces ceasefire in West Asia

25 June 2025 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra set for comeback at Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 tonight

25 June 2025 1:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Final day thriller looms as England need 350 more to win leeds Test against India

25 June 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!