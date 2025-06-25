ECI refutes Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of poll rigging during Maharashtra assembly polls

Election Commission has refuted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of poll rigging during the Maharashtra Assembly election, saying that the entire election process was conducted in a decentralised manner. The Commission said, all elections were conducted by it strictly as per the electoral laws passed by the Parliament. The poll body highlighted that the entire electoral process involves thousands of personnel, including booth-level agents appointed by various political parties. The Commission has invited Mr. Gandhi for a meeting on a mutually convenient date and time to discuss all issues.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi, while referring to a media report, again raised the poll rigging issue in the last Maharashtra state polls, alleging that in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ constituency, the voter list grew by eight percent in just five months. However, Mr. Fadnavis has hit out at the Congress leader and dismissed his allegations.