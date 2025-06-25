NSA Doval calls for need to shun double standard against terrorism 

Security Advisor Ajit Doval Tuesday called for the urgent need to shun double standards in the fight against terrorism and to take decisive actions against UN-proscribed terrorists and entities. Addressing the 20th meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Beijing, he highlighted the need to reject double standards in the fight against terrorism and to take decisive actions against terrorists and dismantle their terror ecosystems.

NSA Doval expressed deep concern over the ongoing threat from UN-designated terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al Qaeda, ISIS, and their affiliates, many of which operate from Pakistan with state support.

Reiterating that all acts of terror, including cross-border terrorism, are crimes against humanity, Mr. Doval urged SCO members to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors accountable, and to support efforts to bring them to justice. He also stated that India’s actions during Operation Sindoor, launched to dismantle terror infrastructure and deter terrorists who were likely to be sent across the border into India, were measured and non-escalatory.

Earlier, NSA Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and other delegation heads at the 20th SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting in Beijing. He also held talks with Russian Deputy Secretary Aleksandr Venediktov on key bilateral, regional, and global issues.