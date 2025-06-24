India welcomes ceasefire between Iran & Israel

AMN

India today welcomed the reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region. The Ministry said, India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability. It added that New Delhi remains deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability.