Devotees flock to Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple for Mahashivaratri

In Nepal, lakhs of devotees, saints and visitors coming from different parts of Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and others have queued to pay obeisance to Pashupatinath temple on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Mahashivratri holds immense religious significance in Hinduism, symbolising the divine union of lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Pashupatinath temple’s doors were open at 2 am this morning to make arrangements for offering worship and obeisance to Pashupatinath. Devotees observe fast and offer water, flowers, garland, incense, fruits and sweets to Lord Shiv. Saints and Nagas from Himachal, Haridwar, Kamakhya, Ujjain and different parts of India gather at Pashupati on the occasion of Mahashivratri as it is considered a powerful day for spiritual awakening.

There is an increased number of vehicles entering Nepal with Mahakumbh flags mounted on them. As Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in India ends today, devotees returning from Prayagraj are taking a detour to Vishwanath in Varanasi and Pashupatinath in Kathmandu. There is a huge crowd of Indian devotees seen in Pashupatinath.

Teams of the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and National Investigation Department are mobilised for security. Free health services, drinking water, fruit juices, and food stalls are in place to cater to devotees. Sadhus and holy men are provided with accommodation in Dharamshala inside the temple premises. Apart from Tilganga, arrangements have been made for free food and accommodation in Hangshamandap, Bankali and other areas.