Despite challenges, Cooperative movement in India getting strengthened, says Amit Shah

The Centre has prepared model bylaws to enable Primary Agriculture Credit Societies ( PACS ) to diversify from their core business and undertake several activities and services. Addressing a programme to mark the 100th International Day of Cooperatives in New Delhi today, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said the model bylaws have been shared with the states for their comments.

He said the model bylaws are intended to make PACS multipurpose and multidimensional. The Minister added that the government is also working on setting up a Cooperation University and developing a database of cooperatives. The Minister said recently the government has decided to computerize 63 thousand functional PACS with an overall budget outlay of over two thousand five hundred crore rupees which will boost the cooperative sector.

The Minister said that cooperatives in India have done remarkable work in the last hundred years and urged all cooperatives to resolve to do even better in the coming 100 years. He expressed pride that despite challenges, the cooperative movement in the nation went from strength to strength.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said saving is the core of cooperation and it should be kept in focus while developing the sector. Minister of State for Co-operation B. L. Verma highlighted government’s measures to boost the sector.

The theme of 100th International Cooperative Day is “Cooperatives Build a Better World”. Considering the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in creating a better world, the Ministry of Cooperation and National Cooperative Union of India are organizing the event with the theme “Cooperatives Build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Better World.”

