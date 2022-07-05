Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis receives rousing welcome in Nagpur

AMN

In Maharashtra, newly elected Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in his hometown Nagpur today. Meanwhile, party MLAs, office bearers, and citizens gave a rousing welcome to Mr Fadnavis by arranging a car and bike rally from the airport.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Fadanavis said that a government has come to give priority to the backward regions of the state like Vidarbha and Marathwada. He also said that the people of Nagpur gave him the opportunity to serve as an MLA as well as Mayor. Devendra Fadnavis represents the South-West Constituency of Nagpur.