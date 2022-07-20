FreeCurrencyRates.com

Dept of Commerce notifies rules for Work from Home for Special Economic Zones

Department of Commerce has notified a new Rule – Work from Home in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 across all Special Economic Zones. The notification was issued on demand from the industry for making a provision for a country wide uniform Work From Home policy across all Special Economic Zones. As per the new notification, Work from Home may be extended to maximum 50 per cent of total employees including contractual employees of the unit. There is flexibility granted to Development Commissioner of Special Economic Zones to approve a higher number of employees for any bona-fide reason to be recorded in writing. Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one-year. However, it may be further extended for a period of one year at a time by the Development Commissioner on the request of units

