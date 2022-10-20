https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN

In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men’s single category and Lakshya Sen will face fellow Indian shuttler HS Prannoy in the round of 16 today.

The match between S. Kidambi and K.Y. Loh will start at 3:10 pm and the match between Prannoy HS and L. Sen is scheduled at 4:10 pm as per Indian Standard Time.

In men’s doubles, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play against Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, which is scheduled at 1:50 pm.

In the mixed doubles category, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar will face Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe of Japan at 2:10 pm and in women’s doubles, Pullela Gayatri Gopichand with her partner Treesa Jolly will play against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand from 2:30 pm onwards.

Yesterday, Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in men’s singles, while HS Prannoy defeated Zhao Jun Peng of China. In women’s single Saina Nehwal lost to Zhang Yi Man of China.

India’s men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a convincing win over Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea.

